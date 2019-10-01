Real Madrid salvages 2-2 home draw against Club Brugge

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid rallied from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Club Brugge on Tuesday, avoiding a second consecutive loss in the Champions League.

Young Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure scored two first-half goals for the Belgian club but Madrid recovered with headers by Sergio Ramos in the 55th and Casemiro in the 85th.

Casemiro’s header came from a free kick straight after Brugge went down to 10 men as captain Ruud Vormer was sent off for a second yellow card.

Madrid stayed last in Group A, two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which visits Galatasaray later Tuesday. Brugge, which has never advanced to the knockout round, has two points, one more than Galatasaray.

PSG defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in the first round.

