Lionel Messi Linkup A 'Step Backwards'? Mexico Forward Cautioned Against MLS Move

German Berterame has been warned that a move to join Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami would be a "step backwards". The Mexico international forward is said to be the subject of a transfer bid from South Florida, with discussions now taking place. He has, however, been advised to remain at Monterrey and make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

Release clause: Mexico international could be on the move

Various reports across North and South America have indicated that Inter Miami are prepared to trigger the $15 million (£11m) release clause in Berterame’s contract. It has been revealed that talks regarding a move are ongoing.

Monterrey’s sporting director, Jose Antonio Noriega, has acknowledged the move from Miami and conceded that the proposal is appealing to all parties. He has said: "I can tell you and confirm that there has been an approach and a proposal that is interesting to Berterame.

"It interests German, and it could be interesting for us. If we decide that the offer is interesting and that German leaves, we will do everything possible, and we are already working on it to replace him."

Inter Miami have offer on the table for Berterame

Herons co-owner Jorge Mas has also validated the reports, with the current kings of MLS eager to continue reinforcing their squad around eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. He has said: "Well, first of all, German Berterame is a great player. He’s a great player, and we’re aiming to have a great squad.

"I know I confirmed this morning that there’s an offer from Inter Miami. There is an offer from Inter Miami for German Berterame, we’ll see how that develops in the next 24 to 36 hours… we’re aiming to give Javier Mascherano the tools to attack technically as he sees fit."

With Liga MX enjoying a winter break through to January 30, the timing of Inter Miami’s approach is considered to be perfect. Monterrey head coach Domenec Torrent has acknowledged a raid for one of his most prized assets, while maintaining that there is no guarantee of a deal being done.

He has said: "Berterame gets offers every year. This is something the board handles. If he leaves, they would have to leave us a lot of money to sign another player. The team that wants him knows Rayados won’t make it easy… He has a price and clauses. I’m happy with him, he’s committed and I’m focused on improving the team."

Would MLS be a step backwards from Liga MX?

Several other prominent voices from inside Mexican football have urged Berterame to delay any move to the United States in a World Cup year. Fellow countryman and former national team star Paul Aguilar has told La Ultima Palabra on Fox Sports: "If I had to decide that, I would stay at Rayados and after the World Cup I would go to another team. For me, going to MLS is a step backwards, even if it is a league that has improved."

Aguilar believes that Liga MX remains more competitive than MLS and remaining on home soil would give Berterame the best possible chance of earning a place in Javier Aguirre’s World Cup squad.

Berterame has remained silent when it comes to his future, with the 27-year-old refusing to discuss that subject in public. He told reporters that tried to quiz him on a possible move to the States: "They won't let me talk."

Squad building: Inter Miami reinforcing around Messi

The expectation is that, despite receiving advice urging him to reconsider his options, a transfer to Inter Miami will be completed at some stage in the not too distant future. The Herons remain confident that they will get their man.

The MLS Cup winners have lost former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to retirement, but have seen veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez commit to a new one-year deal. They have also drafted in reinforcements at left-back and in the goalkeeping department, while talismanic club captain Messi has ended any speculation regarding his future by signing a three-year contract extension through 2028.