Historic MLS Deal: Sporting Kansas City Reportedly Nears $700 Million Valuation

Sporting Kansas City is entering a new chapter. The Illig family, owners of the club since 2006, have agreed to sell a 71% stake to current limited partner Peter Mallouk in a deal that values the franchise at roughly $700 million, according to Forbes. The figure marks the highest valuation ever paid for a majority stake in Major League Soccer.

Historic MLS deal

According to a report from Forbes, the Illigs will reduce their ownership to just under 10 percent under the new agreement, while Mallouk - president and CEO of wealth advisory firm Creative Planning - will assume control with close to 80 percent of the club. Despite the shift, the Illig family is expected to retain its roles within MLS governance and continue overseeing day-to-day operations in the short term.

Illig Family remains in charge

Despite the wide gap in the stake sizes, the Illigs are set to retain their positions as governor and alternate governor of the team, at least for the time being. MLS has historically required the control person at each franchise to hold at least 35 percent, but exceptions have been made, as in the case of LAFC’s rotating ownership group.

"We can confirm that there have been no changes in the management of the club, and no changes in the club’s ownership participation in MLS governance or league activities," Sporting Kansas City said in a statement Friday afternoon. "The Illig family continues to lead the club’s shareholder group, manage the club day to day, and represent Sporting Kansas City on the MLS board of governors."

MLS financial surge

The transaction comes as MLS valuations continue to rise rapidly. The league now averages close to $700 million per team, with several clubs already crossing the $1 billion threshold. Recent minority stake sales in Columbus, Austin and other markets further underline the upward trend.

What comes next?

On the field, Sporting KC has struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, but financially the club remains among the league’s stronger performers. With growing commercial partnerships and new revenue opportunities tied to the upcoming World Cup, the ownership change reflects broader confidence in MLS’s long-term business outlook.