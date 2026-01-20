Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Legal Dispute With Juventus Over Salary Payments

Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged victorious in his long-running dispute with former employers Juventus regarding wages that initially went unpaid. The Portuguese superstar, along with his teammates in Turin, agreed to defer certain salary payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since taken matters to court in a bid to keep $11 million that was owed to him.

Why Ronaldo was owed money by Serie A heavyweights

An Italian court has ruled in favour of Ronaldo during his latest dispute, with a ruling delivered in 2024 being upheld. CR7 had been looking for $23m to be transferred into his accounts — the full net amount that he had been promised by Serie A heavyweights.

Juve players agreed to delay payment of four months’ worth of salaries during lockdown, with those collective decisions being made in March 2020 and April 2021. The Bianconeri were struggling financially at the time as fans were prevented from attending games.

Juventus appealed against payment made to Ronaldo

Ronaldo took legal action as the money owed to him never arrived. Juve had failed to report those deferred wages — which had been billed as "salary manoeuvres" — in their financial statements. That effectively kept money off the books.

An initial arbitration ruled that Ronaldo and Juventus must share responsibility over the matter. It was determined that the Italian heavyweights should pay CR7 half of the amount that he was requesting.

Juve president Gianluca Ferrero revealed in November 2024 that Ronaldo had received that payment. He said: "We paid Cristiano Ronaldo in April, there’s no need for any risk fund. We paid 50 percent of the amount he requested, so there’s no need for a risk fund because the amounts have been paid."

Ferrero went on to reveal that Juve would be contesting the ruling in question, with another day in front of a judge being planned. He added: "We don’t agree with this ruling, which established an equal division of responsibilities, so we’ve appealed it at the Turin court."

Another appeal? Juventus may not be done yet

Juventus have been unsuccessful in that appeal to the Turin Labour Court. Judge Gian Luca Robaldo has upheld the initial ruling, meaning that the Bianconeri will be unable to recoup the funds transferred to Ronaldo.

While that represents a blow to The Old Lady of Italian football, they will not face another financial hit as said sum was already recorded in their 2023-24 budget. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, another appeal may yet be lodged.

Ronaldo's record at Juventus: Games, goals and titles

Ronaldo spent three years with Juventus between 2018 and 2021, having joined them from Real Madrid - where he had become the Blancos’ all-time leading scorer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner plundered 101 goals for the Bianconeri through 134 appearances - helping them to two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia triumph and two Super Cup wins.

He returned to Manchester United for a second spell in 2021, but saw that stint at Old Trafford cut short when his contract was terminated in November 2022. The evergreen frontman is now in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, where he is still going strong at 40 years of age.