Qatar charters cruise liners for 2022 World Cup supporters

Qatari organizers have chartered two cruise liners to accommodate fans at the 2022 World Cup.

The floating hotels with 4,000 cabins between them will be berthed in Doha Port for the tournament, which starts on Nov. 21, 2022.

The ships from Geneva-based MSC Cruises have been chartered to help the small Gulf nation cope with the potential influx of hundreds of thousands of fans for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

World Cup organizers did not provide details of how fans will be able to reserve cabins. Camping sites are also being planned for supporters.