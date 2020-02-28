Orlando City SC starts season at home against Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC squares off against Real Salt Lake at home in the season opener.

Orlando City SC compiled a 9-15-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC averaged 1.3 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Real Salt Lake went 16-13-5 overall during the 2019 season while going 12-4-1 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: None listed.

Real Salt Lake: None listed.