Neymar out of Brazil’s squad for friendly against Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has been left out of Brazil’s squad for next month’s friendlies against Argentina and South Korea.

The injured striker hurt his left thigh during a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Oct. 13. Brazil coach Tite says he will return to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Nov. 10.

Brazil will face Argentina on Nov. 15 in Saudi Arabia and play South Korea four days later in the United Arab Emirates.

Brazil is on a four-match winless streak. The team drew with Colombia, Nigeria and Senegal and lost to Peru following its Copa America title in July.