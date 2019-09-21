New York hosts Philadelphia after shutout win

Philadelphia Union (15-8-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (13-13-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Portland 2-0, New York hosts Philadelphia.

The Red Bulls are 8-8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 167 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Union are 12-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 6-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Royer has 10 goals and six assists for New York. Kaku has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Kacper Przybylko has 14 goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Marco Fabian has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).

Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured).