Nashville SC hosts inaugural MLS game against Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays its inaugural MLS game at home against Atlanta United FC.

Nashville SC takes the field for the first game in the franchise’s history. The team hosts its first game in MLS play.

Atlanta United FC compiled an 18-12-4 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 12-2-3 in home matches. Atlanta United FC averaged 1.7 goals on 5.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: None listed.

Atlanta United FC: None listed.