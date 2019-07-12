Montreal takes on Toronto FC in conference play

Toronto FC (6-8-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (9-9-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact and Toronto FC meet for an Eastern Conference contest at Saputo Stadium.

The Impact are 5-3-1 in home games. Montreal has 10 of its 26 goals at home while allowing 11 of 34 conceded goals in home games.

Toronto FC is 5-2-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto FC is 5-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti leads Montreal with five assists. Saphir Taider has four goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Alejandro Pozuelo has seven goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Nick DeLeon has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti (injured), Clement Bayiha (injured), Mike Azira.

Toronto FC: Drew Moor (injured), Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore.