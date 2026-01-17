Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham Booed By Real Madrid Fans Following Disastrous Week

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were booed by a section of Real Madrid fans before and during their clash with Levante. Following Xabi Alonso's sacking and Los Blancos' Copa del Rey humiliation at the hands of second-tier side Albacete, the Santiago Bernabeu faithful turned their ire towards the attacking duo and club president Florentino Perez.

Alonso and Real Madrid part ways

Following Madrid's Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona last weekend, Alonso's reign in charge came to an end, with the Spaniard ostensibly leaving by "mutual consent".

The Spanish giants said in a statement: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

While this would have been a bitter disappointment for the former Madrid player, Alonso released a classy statement after his departure.

He wrote on Instagram: "This professional stage concludes, and it has not turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility. I thank the club, the players, and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."

The club's B team manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, was swiftly announced as his successor but the former Liverpool man got off to the worst possible start when they lost in the cup to lower league opposition.

Bellingham rejects Madrid criticism

Madrid's top scorer Kylian Mbappe was one of the first Los Blancos stars to pay tribute to Alonso following his exit. Team-mate Bellingham was a bit slower in sending his best wishes to the Spaniard, something he was branded a 'snake' over. But the former Borussia Dortmund star - who said on social media to Alonso, "Thank you, Mister. It was a pleasure, all the very best for the future!" - hit back at reports he did not support Alonso when he was in the dugout.

This week, he wrote: "Until now l've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy."

Bellingham and Vinicius Jr booed

Perhaps in light of this, and rumours that Vinicius Jr was not a big fan of Alonso's management style, Madrid fans booed their names when they were announced before the Levante encounter in La Liga on Saturday. Club president Perez was also on the receiving end of some criticism from the supporters, with some calling for his resignation. Vinicius Jr was later seen being consoled by his team-mates as he took the extra loud boos to heart. And during the game, the boos were extremely loud for the Brazil international.

What comes next for Madrid?

In the end, Madrid went on to win the game 2-0, a result that saw them close to within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona. Hansi Flick's men can extend that gap to four points if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday but this Madrid victory may quieten the naysayers for a short while.