New Real Madrid Manager Says He Won't Copy Jose Mourinho: 'I Would Fail Spectacularly'

Real Madrid's new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has played down the prospect of replicating the managerial style of his former boss Jose Mourinho. Arbeloa has been placed in charge of the first-team squad at the Bernabeu following Xabi Alonso's surprise exit from the club on Monday, departing after only 34 matches at the helm.

Arbeloa succeeds Alonso in Bernabeu dugout

Alonso was removed from his post on Monday evening, much to the shock of the footballing world. Reports from Spain claimed his job was surely safe after navigating Real Madrid to the final of the Supercopa de Espana last week, eliminating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals before falling to Barcelona in a thrilling Clasico.

Real Madrid have turned to Arbeloa for the time being, with the former right-back making the step up after six years working with the club's youth sides and B team.

The new Mourinho? Arbeloa reluctant to copy 'Special One'

Arbeloa played 237 games for Real Madrid during his career, including a three-season spell when Mourinho was manager from 2010 to 2013. However, Arbeloa has dismissed comparisons between his and the 'Special One's coaching styles, insisting he wants to follow his own path instead.

At his first press conference on Tuesday, Arbeloa said: "I haven't spoken to him [Mourinho]. For me, it was a privilege to be coached by him, someone who had a great influence on me. I'm going to be like Arbeloa; I'm not afraid of failure, but if I tried to be like Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.

"I've had many coaches. They were very important in my career, a great influence. You have your own way of being and you take the best from each one. Many are legends, they've won everything in football. I hope I do half as well as many of them."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

Arbeloa's message to close friend Alonso

Arbeloa played alongside Alonso for Real Madrid, Liverpool and the Spanish national team. He admitted to reaching out to the ex-midfielder after Monday's announcement.

"After I found out the decision of the club and Xabi to reach a mutual agreement to part ways, you all know the relationship I have with Xabi, which is very close. Of course I spoke with him afterwards," Arbeloa said.

"Obviously what I discussed with Xabi will remain between us. I have a lot of enthusiasm to start my first game, when we will play with everything on the line. I'm excited to have a squad of a lot of quality on my hands. And a lot of excitement. Nothing got in the way of our relationship in any way. He wished me all the best, just as I would wish him the same. We have a friendship that transcends everything. He wished me all the best. He's going to do very well, and we'll always be together."

What comes next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid currently trail Barcelona by four points at the top of La Liga, while they sit seventh in the Champions League standings following losses to Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City. Nevertheless, Arbeloa is hopeful of ending the season on a high.

"There's a season ahead, and we're in a great position for all the tournaments," he said. "That's what I'm focused on: having everyone available, getting to know each other, working with them… The important thing is them, that they're happy, that they enjoy themselves on the pitch. Wearing this badge is the best thing that can happen to you in life. We have the ambition to fight for everything.

"This club is about winning, winning, and winning again. It's in our DNA. That's what has led us to fill the trophy cabinets. When I was a player, I received those values from the dressing room; it's the most important thing. That's my job, my obsession, and I will live it every day."

Arbeloa will take charge of Real Madrid for the first time on Wednesday when they face Albacete away from home in the Copa del Rey.