'A Dive': Barcelona Chief Mocks Real Madrid's Late-Game Penalty In Recent Win

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reignited the fierce war of words with bitter rivals Real Madrid, publicly mocking the penalty that gifted Kylian Mbappé a late winner against Rayo Vallecano. The outspoken Catalan chief was spotted openly ridiculing the decision, labelling the incident a "dive", suggesting that Alvaro Arbeloa's side are benefitting from favorable officiating as tensions between the two clubs reach boiling point.

Laporta mimics 'dive' in scathing attack

The fragile truce between Spain’s two footballing superpowers appears to have been shattered completely following Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano over the weekend. With the scores locked at 1-1 and the clock ticking deep into stoppage time, the European champions were awarded a contentious penalty when Brahim Diaz went down in the box.

Mbappé stepped up to convert the spot-kick, securing three vital points for new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, but the decision has drawn derision from the Camp Nou. Laporta has since been overheard openly mocking the incident while speaking with colleagues.

The Barça supremo was asked if he for his thoughts on Madrid's decisive penalty and simply uttered the word "dive" as he chuckled.

Late drama at Vallecas saves Arbeloa's blushes

The context of the mockery was a performance that was far from vintage from the champions. Rayo had frustrated their illustrious neighbors for the vast majority of the contest, and it appeared that Arbeloa, who only replaced the sacked Xabi Alonso last month, was destined to drop two crucial points in La Liga.

Madrid had struggled to break down the resilient Rayo backline, and as the game entered its dying embers, the pressure was mounting on the rookie head coach. A draw would have been a significant boost for Barcelona, keeping them comfortably clear at the top of the table.

However, the intervention of Díaz changed the complexion of the weekend. The Moroccan international’s burst into the box and subsequent tumble invited the referee to make a decision, which VAR did not overturn. Mbappé’s cool finish saved Madrid’s blushes, but it also robbed Barcelona of a weekend where they could have extended their lead, arguably fuelling Laporta’s frustration.

Relations between Clasico giants hit new low

The latest dig is merely another episode in a rapidly deteriorating relationship between the two boardrooms. Institutional ties have effectively collapsed following a heated Spanish Super Cup final earlier in January.

Barcelona emerged victorious in that contest, winning a thrilling encounter 3-2 — a result that ultimately cost Alonso his job. The aftermath was dominated by bad blood, with Laporta reportedly furious at Mbappe’s conduct during the post-match ceremonies. It is alleged that the French superstar urged his teammates to ignore the traditional guard of honour for the winners, a snub that was viewed as a lack of class by the Catalan delegation.

Since that final in Saudi Arabia, the "cold war" between Laporta and Madrid president Florentino Perez has thawed into open hostility. The willingness to publicly mock a specific match incident involving their rivals highlights that the gloves are now firmly off.

Mind games ramp up as title race intensifies

Beyond the personal animosity, the comments are a calculated strategic move. With the Liga season entering its decisive phase, the psychological battle is becoming just as important as the physical one. By publicly questioning the legitimacy of the penalty, the Barça hierarchy is trying to create a narrative that Arbeloa's team are the establishment favorites.

For Mbappé, who arrived in Spain to be the decisive figure in these exact moments, the mockery will likely be ignored. However, for Arbeloa, who is fighting to prove he deserves the job on a long-term basis, the scrutiny from Catalonia adds another layer of pressure to an already volatile situation. Every point is now critical, and if Real continue to win tight games via late penalties, the noise from the Camp Nou will only get louder.