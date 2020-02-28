Montreal starts season at home against New England

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact

Montreal; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on New England at home in the season opener.

The Impact compiled a 12-17-5 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-6-3 in home matches. Montreal scored 47 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The Revolution compiled an 11-11-12 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 8-5-4 in home matches. New England scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 58.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: None listed.

New England: None listed.