Montreal starts season at home against New England
New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact
Montreal; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on New England at home in the season opener.
The Impact compiled a 12-17-5 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-6-3 in home matches. Montreal scored 47 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.
The Revolution compiled an 11-11-12 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 8-5-4 in home matches. New England scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 58.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: None listed.
New England: None listed.