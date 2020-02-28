Montreal Impact captain Raitala out 2-3 months

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala will be sidelined 2-to-3 months with a broken bone in his right leg.

The 31-year-old Finnish central defender was hurt when he collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League match.

Montreal said Friday he fractured his right fibula and will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks.

Central defender Rudy Camacho injured a knee last week.

“We need to adapt quickly and battle with what we have left,” Impact coach Thierry Henry said.

Montreal advanced on away goals following the 0-0 draw and plays the Honduran club Olimpia in the quarterfinals. The Impact open their Major League Soccer season at home Saturday against New England.