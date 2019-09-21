Minnesota United FC takes on Portland following Quintero’s 2-goal game

Minnesota United FC (14-10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (13-13-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:55 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC plays Portland after Darwin Quintero registered two goals against Real Salt Lake.

The Timbers are 8-8-3 in Western Conference games. Portland is 4-1-1 when it records two goals.

Minnesota United FC is 9-5-4 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota United FC ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 49 goals led by Quintero with 10.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has eight goals and eight assists for Portland. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Quintero has 10 goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Ethan Finlay has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-5-0, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Minnesota United FC: None listed.