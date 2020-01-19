Messi gives Setién winning start with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored against 10-man Granada to give Barcelona manager Quique Setién a 1-0 win in his debut for the Spanish league leaders on Sunday.

Granada had kept Barcelona in check and hit the post in its best scoring chance moments before Germán Sánchez was sent off with 20 minutes to play after getting a second yellow card for fouling Messi.

A hole then appeared in the visitors’ defense which Messi exploited by passing to Antoine Griezmann inside the area. Griezmann quickly squared the ball for Arturo Vidal, who used his heel to roll it on for Messi to slot into the corner of the net for the 76th-minute winner.

Setién, who last coached at Real Betis, was hired by Barcelona on Monday after it fired Ernesto Valverde following a loss in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal to Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona stayed ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference. Both teams are eight points ahead of third-place Atlético Madrid after 20 of 38 rounds.