Mancini: Kean, Zaniolo demotions will serve for discipline

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini says he demoted Moise Kean and Nicolò Zaniolo to the under-21 squad in a disciplinary lesson.

Kean and Zaniolo showed up late to a team meeting ahead of a European Championship Under-21 match in June.

Mancini says, “They didn’t do anything too serious but it will help them for the future, to know how to behave when they’re away from home for 40 days.”

Kean, who recently moved to Everton from Juventus, made his international debut against Finland in a European Championship qualifier in March, when he became the youngest player to score for Italy since 1958.

A year ago, Mancini called Zaniolo up to Italy’s team before he made his Serie A debut, with Roma.

Zaniolo, a midfielder, went on to have a breakout season with Roma.

Italy visits Armenia on Thursday then travels to face Finland three days later in European Championship qualifiers.

