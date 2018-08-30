Liverpool-Chelsea the standout match in English League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool will host Chelsea in the standout match in the third round of the English League Cup.

There were three other all-Premier League matches in the draw made on Thursday: Tottenham vs. Watford; Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester; and Everton vs. Southampton.

Manchester City, the defending champion, was drawn away to third-tier Oxford United, while Manchester United will play at home to second-tier Derby County, now managed by Frank Lampard.