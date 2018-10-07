Lacazette and Aubameyang shine as Arsenal crushes Fulham 5-1

LONDON (AP) — Two goals each from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led rampant Arsenal to a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal went into the game at Craven Cottage in confident mood after a run of five straight league victories and took the lead after 29 minutes when Lacazette started and finished a sweeping move.

He fed Alex Iwobi on the left before latching on to a cross from Nacho Monreal and turning to drive the ball low into the net.

Fulham, the only top-flight side without a clean sheet this season, leveled 15 minutes later when Monreal needlessly gave the ball away and Andre Schuerrle dinked the ball over Bernd Leno as the goalkeeper rushed out.

The visitors, though, were back in front four minutes into the second half when Lacazette volleyed the ball home from 20 yards (meters).

Arsenal manager Unai Emery brought on Aaron Ramsey in the 69th minute and within 40 seconds the Wales midfielder brilliantly made it 3-1. Ramsey flicked the ball into the net from behind his body after another superb passing move that also featured an impudent mid-air backheel from Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin then set up the fourth goal when his right-wing cross was pounced upon by Aubameyang, who swivelled before lashing the ball into the net from close range.

Aubameyang completed the rout with a long-range drive in stoppage time.