Juventus-Milan Cup semifinal postponed indefinitely

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Cup semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled for Wednesday in Turin has been postponed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus outbreak in Italy.

Serie A made the announcement late Tuesday — less than 24 hours before the second-leg match was scheduled to kick off.

The first leg ended 1-1.

Ten Serie A matches throughout northern Italy have also been postponed over the past two weekends.

Nearly 80 people have died and more than 2,000 have been infected in Italy by the COVID-19 virus.

The other Cup semifinal between Napoli and Inter Milan in Naples on Thursday is still set to be played as scheduled. Napoli won the first leg 1-0.