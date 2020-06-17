Gio Reyna out of Dortmund game with ‘bacterial infection’

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — American attacking midfielder Gio Reyna has been ruled out of Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga game against Mainz because of an illness.

Dortmund said on Twitter before Wednesday’s game that the 17-year-old Reyna has a “bacterial infection.”

News agency dpa quoted an unnamed club spokesperson as saying “there is no suspicion of any coronavirus infections with any of our players. Not at any time. All the tests were negative.”

Reyna has made 16 appearances across all competitions – all as a substitute – for Dortmund this season. He was set to make his first professional start on May 16 when the Bundesliga resumed from its two-month break caused by the coronavirus, but was injured during the warmup before the derby against Schalke.

Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

He is the son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.