German soccer to test ‘sin bin’ sanction for 2nd yellow card
BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation will test a new “sin bin” sanction for a second yellow card rather than sending a player off with a red card.
The federation said Friday it was agreeing to a request from its local division in the central state of Hesse to test the measure as a pilot project. The test phase will start next season at district league level — the eighth tier and below — for both men and women.
Under the measure, a player with a yellow card will be sent off for a specific time only before being allowed back on the field if he or she is shown a second yellow card. Only a third warning would then lead to a red card and the automatic sending off for the rest of a game.
Currently, players shown a second yellow card during a game are automatically sent off with a red card.
“According to FIFA regulations, the rules in grassroots soccer can be adjusted in coordination with the national soccer association,” the federation said. “This also applies to time penalties.”
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-