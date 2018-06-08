Frankfurt, Bayern handed 4th-tier opponents in German Cup

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Eintracht Frankfurt begins its German Cup defense against Ulm while beaten finalist Bayern Munich faces another fourth-tier side, SV Drochtersen Assel, in the first round.

Bayern’s game against the Lower Saxony Cup winner will take place away from home, but Drochtersen Assel’s modest stadium only holds a maximum 3,000 supporters, meaning a switch elsewhere is likely to accommodate the Bavarian powerhouse.

Also in Friday’s draw, Borussia Dortmund was handed a tricky game at second-division Greuther Fuerth, Schalke faces Bavaria Cup winner Schweinfurt, and Bayer Leverkusen was dealt a trip to fifth-tier Pforzheim in Baden, in the southwest of the country.

Sixth-tier SV Linx, winner of the South Baden Cup and the lowest ranked side, was drawn at home to promoted Bundesliga club Nuremberg.

Dates and times for the games involving a total of 64 clubs have yet to be set.