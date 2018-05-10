Dynamo look for elusive road win in Vancouver

The road hasn’t been kind to the Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Especially when they’re playing each other.

Entering this season, the Dynamo had never won in Vancouver and the Whitecaps had never won in Houston.

That streak was snapped March 10, when the Whitecaps posted a 2-1 victory at BBVA Compass Stadium to take a 7-4-2 lead in the all-time series. Kei Kamara opened the scoring and assisted on Brek Shea’s winner.

The Dynamo will look for their first road win in the series Friday night at Vancouver’s B.C. Place.

Houston (3-3-2) is coming off a 3-2 victory at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy, its second win in the past three games. Memo Rodriguez got the winner against the Galaxy on a header in the 90th minute.

“It’s a good reward for a group of men who have fought a lot today and they went with a good mentality onto the field against a team that is very talented,” Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “I think we were overall better, but we got punished again with one or two mistakes that we made. They had the quality to punish you, but we were resilient in all aspects. We wanted to win, we had that mentality.”

The Whitecaps (4-5-1) lost 1-0 at Minnesota United in their last match, their third straight road defeat. But Kamara made his first appearance since April 7 after missing three matches with an adductor strain, coming off the bench for the final 27 minutes.

The Whitecaps scored just twice in Kamara’s absence, both in a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake in their last home match. Vancouver has only 10 goals in 10 matches played this season, with Kamara and Shea each scoring three.

“I don’t think we’ve created as many chances as I would like,” Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson said. “That might be down to six away games, it might be down to the personnel we’ve had. On Saturday we went with a certain way, we played a simple formation and created a boatload of chances, but we didn’t take them. We have to continue to keep working it, trying to create them chances and then obviously finish them chances off.”

The Dynamo has seven players listed as out on its injury report, six of those being defenders. Houston bolstered its back line before the close of the primary transfer window, acquiring Swedish defender Adam Lundqvist from IF Elfsborg.

The Dynamo has scored 18 goals in eight matches, with Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas leading the way with four apiece. Elis is also tied for the team lead with four assists.