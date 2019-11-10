Dybala scores as Juventus beats Milan 1-0 to move back top

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the winner as Juventus beat AC Milan 1-0 Sunday to move back to the top of Serie A.

Milan had the better of the chances but substitute Dybala netted 13 minutes from time to secure victory for the eight-time defending champion.

Juventus restored its one-point advantage over Inter in the Serie A standings after the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 win over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Milan arrived at Allianz Stadium with just one win in its last four matches but forced Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into several tough saves in the first half.

Ronaldo has struggled with a knee injury recently and was substituted for the second straight match early in the second half. The Portugal international did not look happy and walked straight down the tunnel.

But the substitution was to pay off when Dybala collected the ball from Gonzalo Higuain, dribbled his way into the area and fired into the bottom left corner.

Milan slipped to 14th, just four points off the relegation zone.

