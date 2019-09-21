DC United brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (12-10-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United comes into a matchup against Seattle after putting together two consecutive shutout wins.

DC United is 6-4-5 at home. DC United is 7-4-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Sounders are 4-7-4 in road games. Seattle has 31 of its 50 goals in the second half of games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Rooney leads DC United with 11 goals. Ola Kamara has three goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Jordan Morris has nine goals and five assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has three goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Seattle: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, four shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Jalen Robinson (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

Seattle: Jonathan Campbell (injured), Will Bruin (injured).