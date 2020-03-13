Here’s how the coronavirus is affecting MLS and international soccer

While news that the coronavirus outbreak has put an end to the NBA season and NCAA tournament – among other major sporting events – is engulfing the American news cycle, COVID-19 has also taken a major toll on the soccer world, both domestically and internationally.

Early this morning, Major League Soccer – America’s most prominent soccer league – suspended its season for a month:

In addition, the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams canceled multiple friendlies that were scheduled to take place over the next few months, including matches in Europe:

Coronavirus has also struck the sport on an international scale, and several of the major leagues have already taken action.

Real Madrid players were quarantined after a basketball player at the organization’s facilities tested positive.

Members of the Juventus squad were quarantined after Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus this week.

In concert with UEFA and La Liga, CONCACAF also suspended play.

Thursday afternoon, the news came down that Arsenal manager tested positive for COVID-19:

Still, it appears the Premier League has decided to move forward with games this weekend:

Stay tuned for more updates.