Here’s how the coronavirus is affecting MLS and international soccer

While news that the coronavirus outbreak has put an end to the NBA season and NCAA tournament – among other major sporting events – is engulfing the American news cycle, COVID-19 has also taken a major toll on the soccer world, both domestically and internationally.

Early this morning, Major League Soccer – America’s most prominent soccer league – suspended its season for a month:

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx Article continues below ... — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

In addition, the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams canceled multiple friendlies that were scheduled to take place over the next few months, including matches in Europe:

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, U.S. Soccer has canceled the upcoming #USMNT & #USWNT games in March & April, and the majority of #USYNT and Extended National Team matches and camps that were planned through the end of April. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus has also struck the sport on an international scale, and several of the major leagues have already taken action.

Official statement. LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29. 📝 https://t.co/8PugprnNoP pic.twitter.com/lkAlD64WUA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 12, 2020

Real Madrid players were quarantined after a basketball player at the organization’s facilities tested positive.

La Liga have announced that the league has been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak. Real Madrid's players have also been placed into quarantine. Full story: https://t.co/VEUsW5jJy6 pic.twitter.com/Ba9ynZzAzN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 12, 2020

Members of the Juventus squad were quarantined after Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus this week.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷 Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020

In concert with UEFA and La Liga, CONCACAF also suspended play.

Concacaf suspends Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect Read More: https://t.co/da5ppF6Wvz Concacaf suspende la Liga de Campeones Concacaf Scotiabank con efecto inmediato Más Informaciones: https://t.co/rhK9176abh pic.twitter.com/G6Y7v3Rw3x — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 12, 2020

Thursday afternoon, the news came down that Arsenal manager tested positive for COVID-19:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NpeZHKt8Gk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 12, 2020

Arsenal's full first-team squad to self-isolate after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for #COVID19 #Coronavirus Arsenal training centre closed. pic.twitter.com/vVry6C5vQk — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 12, 2020

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 Statement: https://t.co/ofi5DhIQZM pic.twitter.com/RmnxRHXooz — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2020

Still, it appears the Premier League has decided to move forward with games this weekend:

OFFICIAL: The Premier League has released a statement confirming that all games this weekend will take place as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/kAnp8ORB7T — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 12, 2020

