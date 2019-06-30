Colombia player’s wife cites death threats after Copa exit

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — The wife of the Colombia defender who missed a penalty kick that led to the team’s elimination in the Copa América says he and his family have received death threats.

Daniela Mejía, wife of William Tesillo, says some of the threats alluded to former Colombian defender Andrés Escobar, who was murdered days after he scored an own-goal in the 1994 World Cup.

Tesillo missed Colombia’s fifth penalty in the team’s 5-4 loss in a shootout against Chile in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.

The 26-year-old defender from Mexican club León had earned the support from his teammates but was heavily criticized by most Colombian fans.

Mejía said on her Instagram post she “could spend all morning publishing the threats” against her husband and her family. She called the threats “a shame.”

The threats were denounced to local authorities, who said they were working to try to identify those behind them.

The Colombian squad traveled back home from Brazil on Saturday.