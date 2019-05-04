Cavani misses late penalty as French champion PSG draws

PARIS (AP) — Edinson Cavani missed a late penalty given after a video review as French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s stuttering form continued in a 1-1 draw with Nice on Saturday.

Referee Frank Schneider awarded it for a crude foul by Brazilian defender Dante on Neymar in the 88th minute, although Neymar had already shot over the bar when Dante caught his right foot, and also appeared to handle the ball when he initially controlled it.

Neymar converted a penalty in the second half to draw PSG level. It was his 14th league goal. But this time he let Cavani take it, and goalkeeper Walter Benitez guessed right to palm the shot away.

The draw means PSG has won only one if its past seven games, including a French Cup final defeat against Rennes last weekend.

“We’ve been struggling a bit recently, but we have to grit our teeth and move forward,” PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola said. “We have to finish on a high note with some good performances.”

PSG is 17 points ahead of second-placed Lille, which is at third-place Lyon on Sunday.

OTHER MATCHES

Last-placed Guingamp looks certain to be relegated after drawing at home to fellow struggler Caen 0-0.

Guingamp is five points behind Caen in 18th position — the relegation-promotion playoff spot — with three games remaining.

Nimes was promoted last season and is thoroughly enjoying being in the top flight. The southern side is eighth after winning at Reims 3-0, and pushing Reims down to ninth in the process.

Also, striker Stephane Bahoken grabbed the winner as Angers won at Bordeaux 1-0.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

A win for second-placed Lille will move it nine points clear of Lyon and all but seal an automatic place in next season’s Champions League.

If Lyon loses, then bitter local rival Saint-Etienne can move into third — which earns a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds — with a win at 16th-place Monaco.