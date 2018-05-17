Casillas extends Porto contract for another season

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Iker Casillas will play another season with Porto.

Casillas, who turns 37 on Sunday, extended his contract with the Portuguese champion on Thursday.

It will be the fourth season for the Spanish goalkeeper with Porto.

Casillas won five Spanish league titles and three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid before joining Porto.

He has won one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

Casillas says that ”despite rumors (he) would leave, the goal was always to stay with Porto”.

He said: ”I’m happy and motivated. When you put everything in balance, there are more important things than the financial aspect.”