After Mourinho says no, Lyon hires Rudi Garcia as coach

LYON, France (AP) — Turned down by Jose Mourinho, Lyon has hired Rudi Garcia as coach.

Lyon says Garcia signed a two-year contract to replace Sylvinho, a Brazilian who was fired after only a few months in charge.

Lyon is 14th in the 20-team French league standings, though is unbeaten in its Champions League group. Lyon plays at Benfica next week.

Garcia spent the past three seasons with Marseille, and has also coached another of Lyon’s big rivals, Saint-Etienne. He previously coached Lille, featuring a young Eden Hazard, to the league and cup double in 2011.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said last week the team approached Mourinho with an offer.