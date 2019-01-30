Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is rooting for the Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII
Video Details
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon on why he's pulling for the New England Patriots: He simply wants the Chargers to be the first team to bring a championship to Los Angeles in the NFL's new era of LA football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618