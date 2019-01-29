Tom Brady tells young fan how to handle haters: ‘Love them’
Video Details
'We love them ... we don't hate back.' New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a meaningful message for a young fan who asked how he deals with the negativity -- "aka 'the haters.'"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618