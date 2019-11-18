Utah plays Minnesota, aims for 6th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

Utah comes into a matchup against Minnesota as winners of five straight home games.

Utah finished 30-22 in Western Conference play and 29-12 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 36.7 bench points last season.

Minnesota finished 5-11 in Northwest Division play and 11-30 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 15.1 second chance points and 35.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Ed Davis: out (leg).

Timberwolves Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (shoulder).