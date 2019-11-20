Toronto takes on Orlando, aims for 5th straight home win

Orlando Magic (6-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Toronto heads into a matchup against Orlando as winners of four games in a row at home.

Toronto went 36-16 in Eastern Conference play and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 17-24 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 25.5 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Toronto and Orlando matchup for the second time this season. The Raptors won 104-95 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Oct. 28. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points and six assists, and Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 24 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Stanley Johnson Jr.: out (groin), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).