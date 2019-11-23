San Antonio takes on New York on 8-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (5-11, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

San Antonio enters the matchup with New York after losing eight in a row.

Article continues below ...

New York finished 17-65 overall a season ago while going 9-32 at home. The Knicks shot 43.3% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

San Antonio went 48-34 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 16-25 on the road. The Spurs averaged 24.5 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

New York and San Antonio square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 120-111 on Oct. 23. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 22 points.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: day to day (foot).