San Antonio faces Washington on 6-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (5-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

San Antonio comes into the matchup against Washington as losers of six games in a row.

Article continues below ...

Washington went 32-50 overall with a 22-19 record at home a season ago. The Wizards averaged 8.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

San Antonio finished 30-22 in Western Conference action and 16-25 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.

Washington and San Antonio square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 124-122 on Oct. 26. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 27 points.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles).

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: out (foot).