Philadelphia plays Cleveland, seeks 4th straight home win

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Philadelphia heads into a matchup with Cleveland after winning three straight home games.

Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 31-10 at home in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game last season, 21.2 on free throws and 32.5 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland went 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers shot 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Ben Simmons: day to day (shoulder), Shake Milton: out (knee), Al Horford: out (rest).

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).