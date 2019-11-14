Nuggets take on the Nets for out-of-conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (4-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

Denver hosts Brooklyn in out-of-conference action.

Denver went 54-28 overall with a 34-7 record at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 15.5 second chance points and 37.7 bench points last season.

Brooklyn finished 42-40 overall with a 19-22 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 112.2 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Malik Beasley: day to day (illness).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).