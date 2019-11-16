New Orleans faces Miami after Favors’ 20-20 showing

New Orleans Pelicans (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

New Orleans visits the Miami Heat after Derrick Favors‘ 20-point, 20-rebound outing in the Pelicans’ 132-127 victory against the Clippers.

Miami went 39-43 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-22 at home. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free throw line and 34 from deep.

New Orleans finished 23-29 in Western Conference play and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 116.8 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), JJ Redick: day to day (toe), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (left ankle), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Brandon Ingram: day to day (right knee soreness), Josh Hart: out (knee/ankle), Lonzo Ball: day to day (adductor).