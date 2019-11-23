Milwaukee takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (5-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Detroit as winners of three straight home games.

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall and 40-12 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Bucks shot 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 8-8 in Central Division play and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell: day to day (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).