Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (25-30, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-26, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Portland aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 17-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.0.

The Trail Blazers are 15-22 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is eighth in the NBA scoring 113.6 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made 3-pointers and averages 17.3 points while shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. Kyle Anderson is shooting 60.8 percent and averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Hassan Whiteside leads the Trail Blazers with 14.1 rebounds and averages 15.7 points. Damian Lillard has averaged 37.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 121 points, 44 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: day to day (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Mario Hezonja: day to day (ankle), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).