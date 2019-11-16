Mavericks host the Raptors for cross-conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Dallas hosts Toronto in non-conference play.

Article continues below ...

Dallas finished 33-49 overall with a 24-17 record at home a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto went 36-16 in Eastern Conference play and 26-15 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 37.1 from deep.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).