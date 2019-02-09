Magic Johnson plans to hug Lakers after NBA trade deadline

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Magic Johnson says he plans to hug the Los Angeles Lakers to help them cope with the fallout from the NBA trade deadline.

The team president spoke Saturday with reporters at Michigan State, where he and the 1979 national championship team he led were celebrated as the ninth-ranked Spartans beat Minnesota.

The Lakers were in pursuit of disgruntled New Orleans superstar Anthony Davis and many of their players were mentioned as possibly being dealt before the deadline Thursday. The franchise ended up trading Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac and rookie Svi Mykhailiuk in a pair of deals to acquire Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala.

Johnson acknowledges it’s a tough part of the NBA when players are mentioned in trade talks or are dealt.