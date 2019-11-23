Hawks take on the Raptors on 5-game slide

Toronto Raptors (10-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Atlanta aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Hawks play Toronto.

Atlanta went 29-53 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Hawks gave up 119.4 points per game while committing 23.6 fouls last season.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall and 26-15 on the road a season ago. The Raptors averaged 8.3 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Cameron Reddish: day to day (wrist), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder).

Raptors Injuries: Dewan Hernandez: out (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb).