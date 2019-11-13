Golden State takes on Los Angeles, aims to end 4-game skid

Golden State Warriors (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

Golden State heads into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing four straight games.

Los Angeles went 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 22-19 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Lakers gave up 113.5 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

Golden State went 13-3 in Pacific Division play and 27-14 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: out (rest), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Omari Spellman: day to day (left ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Damion Lee: out (hand), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).