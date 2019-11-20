Dallas plays Golden State after Doncic’s 42-point game

Golden State Warriors (3-12, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Dallas hosts the Golden State Warriors after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks’ 117-110 victory over the Spurs.

Dallas finished 18-34 in Western Conference games and 24-17 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game last season, 18.8 from the free throw line and 37.4 from deep.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry: day to day (illness).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Damion Lee: out (hand), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).