Chicago faces Detroit on 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (4-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

Chicago will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Bulls take on Detroit.

Article continues below ...

Chicago finished 3-13 in Central Division games and 9-32 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 22.5 assists per game on 38.8 made field goals last season.

Chicago and Detroit matchup for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 112-106 on Nov. 1. Zach LaVine led the way with 26 points.

Bulls Injuries: Luke Kornet: out (nose), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell Jr.: out (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).