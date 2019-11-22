Chicago and Miami square off in conference battle

Miami Heat (10-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Miami plays Chicago for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Chicago went 22-60 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Miami went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 105.9 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shin), Luke Kornet: out (nose), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).